Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 12,260 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Bit Digital worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 2,244.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 169,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 324,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Bit Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 137.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.