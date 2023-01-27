Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 9,728 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.