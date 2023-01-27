Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,104 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,416 shares of company stock worth $4,855,164 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

