EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 685,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,204,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EQRx by 804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

