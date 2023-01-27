Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price target on Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Insider Activity

About Equinox Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. Also, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,968 shares of company stock valued at $193,454.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.