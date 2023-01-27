Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.23 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

