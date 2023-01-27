ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) CFO Sells $89,783.34 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESAB opened at $56.58 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

