Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 24,271 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,271 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $410.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

