Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($40.24) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.38) to GBX 3,230 ($39.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,082.88.

Experian Stock Up 1.4 %

Experian stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

