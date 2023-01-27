Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $117.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

