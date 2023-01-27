F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in F5 were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

