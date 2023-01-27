Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,201,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 457,352 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 700,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

