Farfetch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 38,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical volume of 18,204 call options.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $6.28 on Friday. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,123,000 after acquiring an additional 562,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Farfetch by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 1,576,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

