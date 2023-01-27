Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

FATE stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

