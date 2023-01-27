Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.15 Per Share (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will earn $11.15 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.1 %

AGM opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

