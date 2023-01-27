Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.06

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.06 and last traded at $130.18, with a volume of 38591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AGM. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 128,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 78,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

