Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,785,000 after buying an additional 259,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $139.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $410.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.