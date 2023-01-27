First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Earnings Miss

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.11. 215,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 369,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 303,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

