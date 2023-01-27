First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

