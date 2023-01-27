First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Financial Bankshares Price Performance
First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.
Featured Stories
