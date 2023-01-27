First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30,881 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

