First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.