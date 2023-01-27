First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

