First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

GPN opened at $112.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 511.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

