First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 698,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

