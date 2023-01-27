First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 155.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $228.52 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

