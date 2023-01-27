First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,012 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

