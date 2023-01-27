First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9 %

RACE stock opened at $247.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

About Ferrari



Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

