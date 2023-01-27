Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

