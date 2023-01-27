Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 102,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 161.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.