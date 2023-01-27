Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($53.32) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.30 ($36.20) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($69.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

