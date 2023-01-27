Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €32.50 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($50.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.5 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €26.37 ($28.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.65 and a 200 day moving average of €24.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

