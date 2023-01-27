Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FRA FRE opened at €26.37 ($28.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

