FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $24.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $24.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

FANG stock opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

