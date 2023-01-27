FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Aptiv’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

APTV stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

