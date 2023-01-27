FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

NYSE:OVV opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

