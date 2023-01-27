FY2022 EPS Estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,346,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,288,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 24,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,346,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,288,513.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and sold 208,598 shares valued at $1,944,525. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.