Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $24,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

