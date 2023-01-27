Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 102,273 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

