GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 90000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

GGL Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.