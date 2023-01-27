Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading Up 60%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) was up 60% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 376,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 71,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Gitennes Exploration

(Get Rating)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.