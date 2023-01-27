Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 1,260.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 428,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,758 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KORP opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $50.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.