Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 292.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

