Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS SMMD opened at $57.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

