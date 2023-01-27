Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,271,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,943,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

