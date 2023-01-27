Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 480 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

ROBT opened at $40.34 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

