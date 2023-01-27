Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

