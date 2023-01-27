Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $94.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $95.44.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

