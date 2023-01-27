GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital cut GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that GMS will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock worth $686,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

