GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

