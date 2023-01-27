Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 31,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 139,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $702.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

